KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Rock band Wings has obtained permission from the Malaysian Prison Department and is currently in discussion with the Home Affairs ministry to organise exclusive performances for inmates in prisons next year.

Vocalist Datuk Ahmad Azhar Othman, or better known as Awie said that they have been working on plans for a long time.

“We are currently looking for sponsors interested in working with Wings on this charitable initiative. There won't be tickets sold for the show, and we won't make any profits.

“But we need support in terms of financial assistance and other aspects. The most important is financial support because we want to pay for the sound system and musicians to travel across all the prisons in Malaysia.

“We have obtained permission from the Prison Department and are now in final discussions with the Home Affairs ministry,“ he said.

With Wings approaching its 40th anniversary, he said it was time for the band to give back to society, reported Harian Metro.

“I believe no one is born evil.

“The opportunity we have, to take a break and 'return' afterwards, will be used to share a few words with those inside, so they can feel that they are also loved by us.

“Perhaps these words will have a significant impact because they no longer receive such attention,“ he said, adding that they planned to start the initiative at the Kajang Prison.