SEOUL, Oct 11 — Entertainment agency SM Entertainment has officially announced the return of Seunghan to Kpop boyband Riize after a 10-month hiatus from November of last year.

The company and the idol had announced the hiatus after an August 2023 leak of private, pre-Riize photos and videos that showed the star kissing an unidentified woman in a bed and smoking a cigarette, a no-no in conservative South Korea.

Deemed inappropriate for a Kpop idol, some fans had condemned his actions, but protested for his removal even before the highly-anticipated boy band’s debut.

Ahead of releasing Riize's critically acclaimed single Get a Guitar, Seunghan, then 19, took to the group’s Instagram account on August 30 to “sincerely apologize to the fans who are supporting Riize,” saying that he “caused damage to our team through personal matters...all out of my carelessness.”

Adding that he hadn’t addressed the situation sooner out of fear and nervousness, Seunghan said he “reflected a lot” and vowed to “put the team first” by being more careful both on and off the stage.

On November 22, 2023, SM Entertainment uploaded a notice that Seunghan was “feeling severely apologetic and is reflecting on himself for causing disappointment and commotion to not only the team and members but also to fans due to issues regarding his personal life that are leaked and circulated.”

While SM did note the content leaks were maliciously edited — calling it “severe defamation” and promising legal action — the label still settled on “the indefinite suspension of [Seunghan’s] activities, which were also reportedly insisted upon by Seunghan himself.

On the same day, through Riize's Weverse account, Seunghan shared in a handwritten letter that he was “deeply reflecting” on his “careless actions from the past” and apologized to the group’s fans (known as Briize), Riize members and label staff.

In SM Entertainment's statement on behalf of Wizard Production released today, it was stated that “Because we felt that Riize's next chapter, which has been planned with the utmost care since before the team's debut, would be more meaningful if carried out as 7 members, it has been decided through multiple discussions with the staff and the members that Seunghan will resume his activities as a member of the team.

“Upon his return to the team, Seunghan will take some time to prepare before joining select schedules beginning in November.”

It also said that during his break, Seunghan had continued to hone his skills, reported Allkpop.

“Once again, we would like to apologise to the fans who experienced confusion and difficulties while watching over Riize's growth. However, because Riize is a team that grows and moves forward together as a team, the members are hard at work even at this very moment for the good of the team. Therefore, we ask that you trust in our decision to showcase Riize as a seven-member team.

“We believe that many are curious to know what's next for Riize, how much more they will grow, what they dream of, and how they will fulfill those dreams. Because while we work most closely with Riize, we also are fans of Riize and are looking forward to their next chapter just as much as you are.

“Moving forward, we will continue to dream with Riize and ensure that they can repay you with good music and performances. We ask that you remain by the members' sides at every moment of growth and achievements."