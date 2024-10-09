TOKYO, Oct 9 — The drama of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's took another twist as the rapper and his wife were spotted reuniting in Japan, hours after news of an impending divorce was revealed.

The couple were last been spotted in Tokyo on September 20, before she headed home to Australia as he reportedly told friends he was done with her, and wanted to be single.

But the public displays of affection between the rapper, 47, and the architectural designer and model, 29, which began circulating on social media late Monday, have left her friends bewildered.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West seen doing shopping in Japan Dover Market. pic.twitter.com/xZjkGFSi5j — Ye (@ye_world_) October 8, 2024

“Kanye and Bianca were responsible for the news that they were divorcing getting out there because this is what they both told people,” Daily Mail quoting a source.

It also quoted sources close to Censori as saying that she had been sharing the same news to loved ones during her recent visit — though the insider did note that “there is a chance they’ll reunite”.

“She told her friends in Australia and he told anyone that was willing to listen.”

Insiders now claim the pair may have pulled the move for attention as “They both know that people are just over them and that her naked outfits are not enough to keep people interested. Everyone has seen her naked now there is nothing to wonder about.”

Since being linked to Kanye in 2023, Bianca has become known for her extremely provocative dress sense.

“She overexploited her sexuality with his help and now no one cares. So they create some rumors that they are done, play into it by wiping socials and spending time apart and bam, they are back in the public interest.

“Her friends are starting to think that this is just pathetic.”

Bianca had claimed to friends that she could no longer ‘ignore’ her family's questions about the more troubling parts of their relationship.

“They broke up some time ago, Bianca started to see the relationship in a new light when her friends and family voiced concerns about the way she was dressing in public and Kanye felt that she wasn’t as into him as she was in the beginning.

“There are no hard feelings but she couldn’t ignore her family when they asked her to explain the stranger parts of their relationship. They have broken up before so there is a chance they’ll reunite.”

“The controversial couple were reportedly already ‘drifting’ but everything changed after their visit,” said the source.

“She spent some time with her family and was different afterwards. Kanye sensed it was coming because they have been drifting apart and people around him sense that he still wants to be with Kim.”

“Bianca definitely has other ambitions and was concerned about turning into [his ex Amber Rose]. She wants to create her own brand.”

Elsewhere, a second insider noted that Bianca still cares for the troubled rapper.

“She does care deeply for him and loves his kids, but she also knows that he has issues that she could never correct.”

“Her friends believe that she is ready to take him for what he is worth and walk away a very rich woman as they did not sign a pre-nup.”

“Bianca morphed into exactly what he wanted her to be. She knew that he fell for her because she was the spitting image of Kim and she felt he was still in love with her.”

West married to Censori in December 2022, a one month after his divorce was finalised from Kim Kardashian.

The rapper shares daughters North, 11, Chicago, six, and sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five with the reality TV star.