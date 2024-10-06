KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Muar MP and former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman donned a white coat and a stethoscope to change professions for the day.

In a surprise cameo, the 31-year-old politician turned actor to play a doctor for the music video of singer and actress Bella Astillah's new single, Tapi Bukan Denganmu.

Taking to Instagram to share his experience, Syed Saddiq captioned the post,“Mama always wanted me to be a doctor. Not becoming one, a cameo as a doctor in Bella Astillah's song will do.”

The 30-year-old Sabahan singer introduced Syed Saddiq as one of the stars featured in her music video she directed, at The Aurum Theatre, The Exchange TRX, Jalan Tun Razak on Friday, reported NST Online.

Bella, who also wrote the lyrics for the song, said she became acquainted with Syed Saddiq since be became a minister six years ago.

“I don't think I'm an actor, but it still was fun acting as a doctor. I have always been a fan of Malaysian music and Bella is one of our best new singers, who doubles as a great actress,” he said.

The five-minute music video also stars Ellie Suriaty Omar as Bella's mother and Muaz Zabir as Bella's abusive husband, tells the story of a single mother who chooses to leave her toxic spouse after years of infidelity and abuse.

One for the album: Syed Saddiq along with Bella Astillah and Ellie Suriarty. — Picture from Instagram/syedsaddiq

“This song is not based on my real life experience, even though I'm a single mother of two children,” said Bella.

“I wrote the song early this year, as a tribute to all single mothers who have chosen to break free from unhappy marriages and find happiness with their children.”

In March, Bella filed for divorce against her former husband, Singaporean singer and actor Aliff Aziz, after he was caught for khalwat with Penang-born actress Ruhainies Zainul Ilyas at her condominium in the federal capital.

Bella and Aliff finally divorced on June 12 at the Federal Territories Syariah Court.

She was given custody of their two children Ayden Adrean, 7 and Ara Adreanna, 4.