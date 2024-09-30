KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The stars of the highly anticipated biographical war action film Amaran delighted Malaysian fans during a special movie promotion event and press conference held atAnggun City, Rawang here yesterday.

Lead actors Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, along with renowned music composer GV Prakash Kumar, were in attendance, creating an electrifying atmosphere as they interacted with the media and fans.

Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, tells the inspiring true story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his extraordinary bravery in a 2014 counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sivakarthikeyan’s portrayal of Major Mukund has already captivated audiences, with many praising his impressive physical transformation and dedication to the role based on the movie’s teaser that has garnered 26 million views.

Fans were particularly excited to see the first-ever collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi and the much-anticipated partnership between music composer GV Prakash and the leading actor.

The film’s narrative, adapted from the book India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, promises to take viewers on a journey of sacrifice, love for the nation, and heroism.

Addressing the crowd, Sivakarthikeyan said, “I want to thank all of you for the overwhelming love. The welcome I’ve received from my fans here is truly touching. Coming to Malaysia feels just like coming home—not just a phrase, but the genuine truth. It feels like visiting another state in India.”

“You’ve all seen the Amaran teaser, and I assure you it will be a memorable experience. Based on a true story, this film is a life journey that Raaj Kamal Films International has produced with heart. Have faith in us—it will be an emotional ride that touches your lives, with characters that will become dear to your hearts.”

“Malaysia has always supported us, and you’ve always celebrated my films. That makes me want to be even more responsible and work harder to bring you the best.”

From Left: Music director GV Prakash, DMY Creation’s founder and chairman DatukMuhammad Yusoff, Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi and director Rajkumar Periyasamyposing for a photograph after they took turns to speak about biographical war action filmAmaran during its promotion yesterday at Anggun City, Rawang. — Picture by DMYCreation.

DMY Creation’s founder and chairman, Datuk Muhammad Yusoff, who was present at the event, shared his pride in being part of such a meaningful project:

“It is an honour for DMY Creation to be involved in promoting Amaran, a film that goes beyond the battlefield to tell a story of courage, sacrifice, and the love of a soldier for his country. We believe it will strike a chord with Malaysian audiences.”

He added, “This film not only showcases the bravery of one man but also the heart of a nation, and we’re thrilled to bring this powerful narrative to local cinemas for Deepavali.”

Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) in collaboration with Sony Pictures International Productions, Amaran is set to be a real treat for cinema lovers. With RKFI’s legendary involvement, the film has all the makings of a blockbuster and is expected to be one of the year’s standout releases.

The film also features an outstanding technical team, with cinematography by CH Sai, editing by Kalaivanan, and stunt choreography by Stefan Richter.

As excitement builds towards the Deepavali release, Netflix has confirmed acquiring the streaming rights for Amaran, ensuring it will reach a global audience after its theatrical run.

