BEIJING, Sept 27 — Bundles of wheatgrass that US rapper Kanye West reportedly stood on during his recent concert in China are now selling online for 300 yuan (RM177) each.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), West, has a huge following in China and is affectionately known as “Uncle Kan”.

In early September, the announcement of his concert in Haikou, Hainan, led to a frenzy, with 30,000 tickets selling out in just three minutes, leaving 225,000 people on the waiting list. This overwhelming demand prompted local tourism officials to schedule an additional show for September 28, which also quickly sold out.

It marked West’s first performance in China in 16 years.

On September 15, he performed at the Haikou Wuyuanhe Stadium in a wheat-filled arena, drawing a massive crowd.

Following the concert, SCMP reported that listings for “wheat stepped on by Kanye” appeared on Xianyu, a popular second-hand marketplace, with prices ranging from 49 to 300 yuan.

One seller claimed, “This straw was pulled from Kanye’s path as he walked from the entrance to the top of the wheat hill,” providing photos and videos as proof.

Another listing noted, “Kanye-stepped-on wheat, only one bundle left. One bundle for 300 yuan, or available by stalk. Bring this to the next show, and you’ll be the coolest guy there.”

However, on September 20, it was reported that a staff member from the concert venue revealed that the wheat used was actually plastic, spray-painted to look real.

This revelation sparked outrage and lively discussions on social media.

One commenter quipped, “Oh my god, Kanye’s not stepping on wheat; he’s stepping on cash!” Another joked, “I can imagine people waiting outside the restroom for Kanye, selling used tissue paper as collectibles.” A third added, “How much alcohol do they have to drink to get dizzy enough to buy this wheat?”

West’s connection to China, SCMP stated dates back to 1987 when he moved to Nanjing with his mother, Donda West, a university professor involved in an exchange programme, where he attended primary school and learned martial arts.