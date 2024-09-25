PETALING JAYA, Sept 25 — Actress Nur Fazura has arrived today at the Petaling Lower Shariah Court in Subang Bestari, ahead of the first hearing of her divorce proceedings with actor Fattah Amin.

Nur Fazura, 40, arrived in a white robe with her entourage which included five bodyguards, her Sharie lawyer Fakhrul Azman Abu Hassan, and manager Iman Tang.

“Praise be to God, I am calm and healthy today,” she told the media who waited for her since 8.30am, according to Berita Harian.

She declined to comment further before proceeding into the courtroom.

“We’ll head inside first,” she reportedly said, referring to the courtroom.

#Selangor : Fazura dan suaminya Fattah Amin hadir di Mahkamah Rendah Syariah Petaling, Subang Bestari hari ini untuk sebutan kes permohonan cerai yang difailkan pelakon filem Gol & Gincu itu.



Nordiana Barka | BERNAMA#VideoBernama #mahkamah pic.twitter.com/BP0bOJEoDw — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) September 25, 2024

Fattah also arrived at the same time with his Sharie lawyer Zulkifli Che Yong.

Earlier this month, Nur Fazura Sharifuddin filed for divorce from Abdul Fattah Mohd Amin, 33, at the same court.

Fazura and Fattah tied the knot on November 27, 2017 and share a four-year-old daughter, Nur Fatima Aisya from their marriage.