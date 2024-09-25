SEOUL, Sept 25 — Is it game over for NewJeans?

After delivering an ultimatum to Ador to reinstate executive producer Min Hee Jin as chief executive officer (CEO), the agency today said “no”.

Ador’s board of directors decided in an emergency general meeting today that Min will continue as an internal director who will produce the group’s material for the next five years — effectively until the end of NewJeans’ contract.

“Previously on the morning of September 11, Ador had already proposed to Director Min Hee Jin to take charge of production for NewJeans for the next five years. This period covers the entire remaining duration of NewJeans’ contract.

“However, the Ador board of directors discussed and decided that the request for her to return as CEO is currently not acceptable,” said the agency in a statement, as translated by news site Soompi.

“Given that the basic guarantees regarding her position, duration, and authority as the producer in charge of NewJeans have been established, we expect further negotiations on specific conditions to take place in the future,” it added.

The agency also said that details from the meeting have been emailed to members of NewJeans.

Ador had in August announced that Min would no longer hold the CEO post, following a months-long conflict with the label's parent company Hybe over management control of the sub-label.

Earlier this month, all five members of NewJeans held a live broadcast — where they issued an ultimatum for the agency to reinstate Min to the post by today.