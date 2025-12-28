KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Once dismissed as inferior to global film industries for its lack of quality and compelling storytelling, Malaysian cinema in 2025 has decisively proven its evolution, fuelled by innovative narratives, bold creativity, and rising international acclaim.

Malay Mail even highlighted the year as one of groundbreaking firsts in both concept and storytelling, where local production house Astro Shaw contributed significantly to this momentum with films such as Keluang Man, Abah Saya, Uncle Mike, Malam Terlarang, Banduan, and the animated feature Papa Zola: The Movie.

Local animation continued its remarkable ascent, with the May release of Ejen Ali 2 smashing records by earning RM59.3 million, firmly establishing Malaysia as a rising force in the global animation industry.

Beyond these standout titles, numerous other local films sparked wide conversation, signalling that Malaysian cinema in 2025 is more vibrant, ambitious, and daring than ever before.

International achievement of Blood Brothers: Bara Naga

If there was one film that dominated discussions throughout the year, it was Blood Brothers: Bara Naga, directed by Syafiq Yusof and Abhilash Chandra.

While gangster and action themes are nothing new to Malaysian cinema, Blood Brothers elevated the genre with slick execution, hard-hitting choreography, and relentless pacing.

Released in April, the film earned an impressive RM73.64 million, making it one of the biggest box-office successes of the year.

Its appeal extended well beyond Malaysian cinemas, screening across Southeast Asia before making its global debut on Netflix in August, where it also found an international audience.

As 2025 comes to an end, Blood Brothers has already amassed numerous accolades, including six wins at the 34th Malaysian Film Festival (FFM34) and Best Director at the International Film Festival Australia (IFFA).

Touching fatherhood storylines explored in Memori, Badak and 3 Hajat

Beyond action spectacles, one of the most striking trends of 2025 was the exploration of fatherhood and fractured family relationships, told through emotionally resonant stories.

Memori, directed by Abid Hussain and inspired by a true story, was released in July and stood out for its poignant portrayal of Dr Hassan (Datuk Hilal Azman), a father living with early-onset Alzheimer’s, and his estranged son Imran (Hisyam Hamid).

Praised for its sensitive depiction of illness and reconciliation, the film earned modest box-office returns of RM40,610.45 but achieved remarkable international success, winning over 20 awards worldwide.

Another heartfelt entry was Badak, released in October and directed by Raihan Halim, which centred on a deaf single father, Badak (Shaheizy Sam), raising his daughter in a world shaped by silence and sign language.

The film resonated with audiences through its understated, character-driven approach, earning RM387,853.10.

Meanwhile, 3 Hajat, directed by Zul Huzaimy, followed a terminally ill former convict seeking to fulfil three final wishes with his estranged son.

Praised for its emotional weight and authentic portrayal of Terengganu culture, the film added another thoughtful dimension to the year’s family-centric narratives, collecting RM73,421.20.

Mandarin-language local potential: Close Your Kopitiam and Money Games

Released during Chinese New Year, Vince Chong’s Close Your Kopitiam struck a chord with audiences through its playful yet heartfelt commentary on family, digital life, and Malaysian-Chinese identity.

Alongside it, Matt Lai’s Money Games delivered an action-comedy about an anti-fraud task force going undercover to dismantle a dangerous money game syndicate.

Both films resonated strongly with viewers — rare for Malaysian Mandarin-language cinema — with Close Your Kopitiam surpassing RM13 million, while Money Games bagged RM9.45 million, making them two of the most successful Malaysian Mandarin-language films in recent years.

‘Close Your Kopitiam’, starring Malaysian influencer Song Bill, was one of the standout Mandarin-language Malaysian films making waves in 2025. — Picture via YouTube/低清DISSY

The rise of local Tamil-language film: Macai and Blues

Moving to the local Tamil film scene, a decade after Jagat showed the true potential of Malaysian Tamil cinema by grossing RM330,000, 2025 witnessed the release of two films widely regarded as its spiritual successors.

Directed by Sun-J Perumal, Macai is a gritty crime drama about a drug dealer spiralling deeper into the criminal underworld, praised for its noir style, visually raw cinematography, and fast-paced storytelling.

Blues offered a quieter, introspective story following an aspiring filmmaker navigating creative and personal struggles, providing an honest depiction of the challenges faced by those in the industry.

Together, these films sparked conversations about life within the Malaysian Indian community, continuing to generate buzz on social media and earning support not only from the Indian community but from audiences across all backgrounds.

Malaysian Tamil language film ‘Macai’, starring Karnan G. Crak (centre), Irfan Zaini (left), and Kuben Mahadevan, has raised the bar for local Tamil cinema. — Picture courtesy of PoketPlay Films

Cultural icon tributes in Mencari Ramlee and Gayong

Tributes to cultural icons also took centre stage in 2025.

Mencari Ramlee, directed by Megat Sharizal and released in June, is not a straightforward biography of the legendary Tan Sri P. Ramlee. Instead, it follows Zakaria (Tony Eusoff), a struggling P. Ramlee impersonator wrestling with financial hardship and fading relevance — a story many nationwide hailed as a touching ode to a legend.

Meanwhile, Gayong, released in May and directed by Faisal Ishak, pays homage to Datuk Meor Abdul Rahman, the founder of Silat Gayong, with Beto Kusyairy bringing Datuk Meor to life on screen. Many nationwide praised the film for finally shining a spotlight on the oldest and largest Malay Silat art.

At the box office, Mencari Ramlee earned RM36,675.70, while Gayong brought in RM4.11 million — together celebrating Malaysia’s rich heritage, martial arts tradition, and national pride.

Tony Eusoff stars as Zakria in ‘Mencari Ramlee’, a film that is a tribute to the late P. Ramlee. — Picture via Instagram/megat_sharizal

Fresh frontiers: Soloz: Game of Life, Magik Rompak and Ninavau

When it comes to fresh ideas, Malaysian filmmakers ventured into new territory in 2025.

The January release of Soloz: Game of Life explored Malaysia’s rarely depicted esports scene through the biographical story of esports legend Muhammad Faris bin Zakaria (Soloz), earning RM3.36 million.

Magik Rompak, released in September, blended the art of magic and the heist genre, and despite inevitable comparisons to certain Hollywood counterparts, the film carved out its own identity and earned RM5 million.

Finally, Ninavau, directed by Bebbra Mailin, brought the Kadazan language and culture to the forefront and has surpassed RM34,000 in earnings.

The December theatrical release marked a rare and important step in amplifying East Malaysian representation on the big screen, particularly given how few films have been produced in Kadazan.

Looking forward to 2026

As 2025 draws to a close, Malaysian cinema stands more assured than ever — diverse in language and bold in vision when telling its own stories.

While these films represent only a portion of the year’s releases, many others contributed to a growing creative momentum across the industry.

Malaysian cinema may not yet compete on the scale of Hollywood, but in terms of visual craftsmanship and narrative ambition, it has firmly proven its ability to stand on equal creative ground.

If 2025 is any indication, the future of local film has never looked brighter, with 2026 poised to push boundaries and elevate Malaysian cinema even further.