SEOUL, Sept 12 — NewJeans members have publicly called for the reinstatement of Min Hee-jin as CEO of their management agency, ADOR.

In a YouTube livestream on Wednesday, the group’s five members collectively stated, “What we want is the original ADOR headed by Min Hee-jin, where management and production moved in unison,” according to a report published in Yonhap News Agency yesterday.

This marks the first time the group has openly demanded Min’s return following her removal from the CEO position by HYBE, which cited the need to separate management and production.

Min’s removal comes after a prolonged dispute between her and HYBE, which owns 80 per cent of ADOR.

The conflict began in April when HYBE accused Min of attempting to take control of ADOR and separate it from the company as well as take NewJeans along with her.

Min has denied the allegations and criticised HYBE for allegedly favouring other artists over NewJeans.

Minji, one of the group members, urged HYBE’s chairman, Bang Si-hyuk, to reverse the decision by September 25.

“If you’ve got our message well, I wish Bang and HYBE make the wise decision of returning [ADOR] back to as it was,” she said.

Danielle expressed frustration with HYBE, saying, “Honestly, I pity her so much and I just see HYBE as an inhumane company.”

She emphasised Min’s importance to the group, calling her “integral” and “irreplaceable.”

Youngest member Hyein revealed that the group only learned about Min’s removal through media reports, adding that they felt “disrespected” by HYBE’s lack of communication.

The group also expressed concern over the ongoing conflict and how it might affect their ability to make the music they want.

Last week, NewJeans fans sent an open letter to HYBE and ADOR, calling for Min’s reinstatement and expressing worries about the group’s future.

Since their debut in 2022, NewJeans has rapidly gained fame with hits such as Attention, Hype Boy, Super Shy, and Ditto.