ATHENS, Dec 28 — Most theatres were closed in Greece on Saturday during one of their busiest time of the year as actors seeking better pay went on strike for the second time this month.

The actors are demanding, among other things, payment for rehearsals and full health insurance coverage.

“We will no longer tolerate working with unpaid and undeclared rehearsals, with contributions calculated by the hour, and with shows that are set up and dismantled at the whim of the employers,” according to the SEH actors’ union.

A protest rally was planned Saturday evening in central Athens.

Musicians as well as other theatre employees were also striking.

For their part, theatre employers stated in a press release that “all basic demands have been fully met.” — AFP