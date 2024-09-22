HONG KONG, Sept 22 — Xavian Wu, Hong Kong’s first high-profile transgender singer-songwriter, sought to use the city’s annual LGBTQ Pink Dot HK carnival on Sunday to share his story through music.

Wu, 30, who uses the stage name SY, debuted in February and has released three songs about his self-discovery journey, which he recounted at the festival on its 10th anniversary.

“Many things happened in the past 10 years, including myself, from not knowing myself... to realising I am a trans, overcoming many challenges one step at a time, to knowing how to embrace my life today,” Wu told the audience of dozens.

“I am proud of my identity and have learned to embrace it. I don’t want to hide,” Wu told Reuters. “My goal is to encourage people in the LGBTQ+ community through my music.”

Hong Kong allows transgender people who have not completed full sex reassignment surgery to change gender on their ID cards, but it comes with strict surgical and hormonal requirements.

Wu applied to change his gender in April but is awaiting approval from the immigration department of some supporting medical documents.

“This is another step in the right direction but there is still room for improvement,” Wu said.

The scars of transgender singer-songwriter Xavian Wu after the surgery are pictured in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2024. — Reuters pic

He said life before his transition was challenging, especially coming out to his parents. He was depressed about his body, would hide at home and avoided women’s washrooms.

“It was so difficult that I really wanted to die,” Wu said.

He started enjoying music and performing when he was a teenager. Music helped him “when many thoughts cannot be expressed in words”.

“When the world didn’t understand my situation, I was lucky to be able to use music to record my feelings,” Wu said.

He realised he was a transgender in 2017 after watching a health programme in which a trans man shared his experience and mental journey before his transition.

After seeking medical advice, he started taking testosterone in 2018 and finished top surgery in Thailand in 2020.

Wu said he was incredibly fortunate to have his mother accompany him to Thailand and support him.

“After my surgery, I finally felt comfortable looking at myself in the mirror — standing up straight, shoulders back - and I could now wear whatever kinds of clothes without worrying about my body shape,” Wu said. — Reuters





