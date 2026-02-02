KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — K-Spark Malaysia officially concluded with an impactful performance by none other than the King of K-pop himself, G-Dragon.

The superstar, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, indeed set Stadium Merdeka ablaze on Saturday with performances such as Power, Home Sweet Home, Crayon, Too Bad, and Crooked, where he even took time to address the nationwide crowd, expressing appreciation to both his longtime fans and BIGBANG as a whole.

As many are aware, in conjunction with their 20th anniversary, BIGBANG is set to perform at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April.

G-Dragon touched on this milestone during K-Spark, but what surprised fans even more was what he said afterward, hinting at something bigger to come.

“I’ll be back soon, we’re making a comeback (Big Bang), I’m just saying, it’s our 20th anniversary, I’ll be back.

“We’re young, huh? We’ll have our comeback in April at Coachella this year,” he said.

“It’s like a warm-up, you know.

“And after that, you never know,” he added.

“Me and my members then, will come back to Malaysia — maybe, we’ll see.

“It depends on how you do.

“You want it? Okay tak,” he concluded, which sent fans nationwide into a frenzy.

BIGBANG as a group has previously performed in Malaysia three times, beginning with the ‘BIGBANG Alive Galaxy Tour’ at Stadium Merdeka in 2012.

This was followed by the 2015 ‘The Made World Tour’, which saw two sold-out nights at the Putra Indoor Stadium, Bukit Jalil.

In 2016, the group returned once again to Stadium Merdeka for the ‘The Made V.I.P Fan meeting Tour’.

The members have since made their mark in Malaysia through solo performances such as Daesung bringing his ‘D’s WAVE 2025 Asia Tour’ to the Arena of Stars, while Taeyang has held multiple solo shows in the country, including the recent ‘The Light Year Tour’ in Kuala Lumpur in 2024.

G-Dragon himself in addition to this recent K-Spark appearance, has left a lasting imprint on Malaysian stages that goes all the way back to 2013 for his ‘One of a Kind Tour’ and last year recent ‘Übermensch World Tour’ in July.

Originally consisting of five members — G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, Daesung, and Seungri—BIGBANG is widely regarded as a pioneering force in modern K-pop.

Formed by YG Entertainment in 2006, the group helped shape the genre with iconic tracks such as Fantastic Baby, Haru Haru, and Bad Boy.

The group’s influence has expanded far beyond Asia, reaching Europe and the United States, earning international recognition and accolades from major platforms including the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), MTV Europe Music Awards, and the Billboard charts.

Seungri has since left the entertainment industry in 2019, while T.O.P departed in 2023 to focus on his solo career.

The remaining three members continue to carry the BIGBANG name while achieving significant success through their individual activities.

While nothing has been officially confirmed regarding a major world tour or a new album—both of which fans continue to speculate about—multiple reports suggest otherwise.

As BIGBANG marks its 20th anniversary this year, fans have every reason to feel excited and hopeful about what lies ahead.

Only time will tell when BIGBANG’s comeback will fully unfold, but anticipation has never been higher—not just in Malaysia, but worldwide.