KOTA BHARU, Feb 2 — Police have dismantled a group suspected of smashing car windows and theft activities in Kelantan following the arrest of five individuals in several separate raids recently.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the incident involved a case of car window smashing and theft reported on January 30 at 7.30am, along the side of a road near the Kampung Wakaf Berangan Cemetery in Pasir Puteh, with estimated losses of RM1,100.

He said following this, a police team from the Kelantan contingent headquarters Criminal Investigation Department conducted raids and made arrests on January 31 at 12.30am at three separate locations, namely at the inspection lane of the Rantau Panjang ICQS Complex, a house in Kampung Seligi, and another house in Kampung Gaal, Pasir Puteh.

“As a result of the raid, police arrested three men, a local woman, and a Thai woman, aged between 32 and 55,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to him, the police also seized various items believed to be the proceeds of criminal activity, including 18 mobile phones, 11 wallets, 41 handbags and backpacks of various brands, seven pieces of jewellery, two watches, and two Proton Waja and Proton Wira cars.

He said all suspects have been remanded for four days, from January 31, to assist with the investigation.

“The arrests resolved eight cases of car window smashing in Kelantan and Terengganu, with an estimated total loss of RM32,200,” he said, adding that the cases are being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code. — Bernama