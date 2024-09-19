KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Malaysian rapper, singer and producer Namewee is back and he’s as controversial as ever.

This time around Namewee, or his real name Wee Meng Chee, is joined by local comedian Harith Iskandar on his new rock kapak infused song titled Bukit Mak — which might possibly be a nod to Kampung Bukit Mak Lipah in Melor, Kelantan, based on the official music video that premiered on September 6.

In it, Namewee and Harith along with local model and actress Scha Elinnea act as tourists in Kelantan as they visit some of the landmarks there including the famous Siti Khadijah Market.

In the video, the pair are being monitored by Harith who is acting as a local law enforcement officer as seen by the green safety vest with ‘MPKB’ initials on the back.

In another segment of the video shows Namewee and Harith clad in rocker outfits while rocking out in a flooded house.

In the satire-laden lyrics, Namewee also took a jab at the issues of Kelantan’s water woes: “air di sini kuning, berkhasiat” (the water here is yellowish because it’s full of nutrients).

The music video has since garnered over one million views with over 9,000 likes and received over 1,000 comments on Youtube with most users amused by the song.

But when the Dannok singer shared a clip of him and Harith performing Bukit Mak in the middle of Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle — Bukit Bintang — the public response has been scathing, especially on Facebook.

“Although you can sing anything you want but I still think this disrespectful, there’s kids and lyrics like this are really not so good.

“Do we want our society to be full of vogue words? I hope you can be more considerate a bit, yes ‘Bukit Mak’ is not a vogue word but you know clearly what you want to convey,” Facebook user Bryan Sii YT said.

“Even though Bukit Mak is an actual place in Kelantan, what are you really trying to convey here? Only those who know will understand. Please watch your language when you’re singing,” another user SH Chong SH said.

The Facebook comments were more than just searing. One poster called out for authorities to take action on the song and ban it to prevent the song from spreading to other social media platforms and be picked up by children.

Namewee’s clip on Facebook has garnered over two million views at the time of writing with over 5,000 comments.