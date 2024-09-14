PETALING JAYA, Sep 14 — Primeworks Studios and WAU Animation teased a first look at Ejen Ali the Movie 2 at the the Malaysia Digital Content Festival 2024 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Scheduled for theatrical release in 2025, the film — which began production early last year — took about two years to complete.

WAU Animation CEO and series director Usamah Zaid Yasin expressed his excitement, promising fans a new chapter focusing on the growth of characters Ali and Alicia.

The sequel follows the conclusion of the Ejen Ali series' season three.

While the film can be enjoyed independently, watching the first movie will provide additional context and make some plot details clearer.

Improved visuals, spin-offs & new shows

The sequel will boast improved visuals and exciting updates to the main characters, including Ali’s new hairstyle and suits.

“While familiar, the designs are more polished, combining an organic feel with a mechanical touch, while retaining the signature mechanical layer,” said Usamah.

The sequel's fight scenes will feature larger, more elaborate set pieces, raising the stakes compared to the original film.

“We’re introducing new elements to keep things fresh and exciting.”

Fans can also look forward to the introduction of a surprising new character.

WAU Animation is also working on four new animated titles, though only Gelecek, a street football-themed project announced last year, has been revealed so far.

There are plans for potential Ejen Ali spin-offs to expand its universe which are still at the development stage.

Malaysian animation crossovers

Usamah talked about the possibility of a crossover between Malaysian animations such as Upin & Ipin, Boboiboy, and Ejen Ali.

“As long as we have a compelling setting, bringing these characters together is a possibility.”

He cited successful examples like Ready Player One (2018) and Wreck-It Ralph (2018).

He explained that a strong story would be key to justifying the crossover, as the vastly different settings of each series must be harmonised.

For example, Upin & Ipin is set in a rural Malaysian village, Boboiboy takes place in a modern urban setting with fantasy elements, and Ejen Ali operates in a futuristic city with high-tech espionage.

Director Usamah Zaid highlights a new chapter that will focus on the growth of characters Ali and Alicia. — Picture courtesy of LevelUp

“It’s definitely doable; it’s about whether the creators can find common ground and collaborate effectively,” Usamah said.

Expectations for the sequel

For Ejen Ali voice actor Ida Rahayu, she hopes the sequel will bring in new fans.

“Many became fans of Ejen Ali after the first movie.

“Hopefully, this sequel will expand the fanbase even more.”

Shafiq Isa, the voice actor of Ejen Bakar shared his excitement.

“The goal is to top the first movie and surprise the audience with the storyline, making them want to watch it twice.”

Since its debut on TV3 in 2016, Ejen Ali has been broadcast in over 65 countries, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and North America.

The first movie, released in November 2019, earned RM30 million, making it one of Malaysia’s highest-grossing animated films.