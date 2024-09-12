NEW YORK, Sept 12 — Blackpink’s Lisa dazzled at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards where she clinched the award for Best K-pop and took to the stage to perform her new hits.
Expressing her excitement, Lisa said: “‘Rockstar’ was a meaningful comeback to me after ‘LALISA.’ This is very, very special to me,” according to a report published in K-pop culture portal Soompi today.
SCREAMING CONGRATS to the #VMA winner for Best K-Pop, #LISA !! pic.twitter.com/jZ3qQ4Ud1y— Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 12, 2024
She extended her gratitude to BLINKs worldwide for their support.
In addition to her win, Lisa performed her hits New Woman and Rockstar, making a memorable impact at the 2024 VMAs.
The MTV VMAs was held on September 11 at the UBS Arena in New York.