PETALING JAYA, Sep 6 — Hong Kong action film The Unwavering Brotherhood muscles its way into the Malaysian box-office, debuting at No. 3.

Directed by Terry Ng Ka Wai, the thematic sequel to last year’s The Brotherhood of Rebel marks the third chapter in the franchise that kicked off with 2012’s Triad.

Local hit Takluk: Lahad Datu however defended its position to sit at the top as the most-watched choice of Malaysian moviegoers.

Planning your weekend wind down?

Malay Mail has you covered with a fresh roundup of the top 10 local and international films, series, music, and books of the week.

Dive into Malay Mail’s top picks for a weekend packed with entertainment!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (August 29 to September 1)

Takluk: Lahad Datu

Alien: Romulus

The Unwavering Brotherhood

Successor

Deadpool & Wolverine

It Ends With Us

Dosen Ghaib: Sudah Malam Atau Sudah Tahu

Despicable Me 4

The Crow

A Place Called Silence

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (August 26 to September 1)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

The Frog: Limited Series

Love Next Door: Limited Series

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Limited Series

Romance in the House: Limited Series

The Bridge: Season 1

Terror Tuesday: Extreme: Season 1

Emily in Paris: Season 4

The Bridge: Season 2

Lovely Runner

The Accident: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Good Partner

Perfect Family

Serendipity’s Embrace

Queen Woo (Censored Version)

The Secret

Bawah Payung Awan S2

Running Man (2024)

Bawah Payung Awan S1

Cinderella at 2 AM

Girlfriend

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (August 28 to September 4)

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Sabrina Carpenter - Taste

Jimin - Who

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)

Henry Moodie - drunk text

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (August 28 to September 4)

Aina Abdul, Fabio Asher - Cinta Tak Pernah Tepat Waktu

Haqiem Rusli - Sangkar Derita

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Aziz Harun - Janji

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Kaleb J - DI Balik Pertanda

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Anggis Devaki- Kisah Tanpa Dirimu

Hafiz Suip - Ku Akui

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (August 23 to August 29)

Fiction

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)

What You Are Looking For is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (Hanover Square Press)

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador)

If Only You Remember by Norhafsah Hamid (Iman Publication)

Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)

The Burnout by Sophie Kinsella (The Dial Press)

Non-Fiction

Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee & Boey Chee Ming)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials)

Living the Asian Century by Kishore Mahbubani (PublicAffairs)

Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Hutchinson/Penguin Life/Gaia)

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

Once Upon a Miao 3 by Jian Goh (Goh Kheng Swee)

I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury UK)

Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific)

The Wealth Money Can't Buy by Robin Sharma (HarperCollins)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif publication)

Chef's Cuisine (Edisi Pengumpul) by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)

Kafe Purnama Bayu by Haninay (Bookiut)

Selamat Datang ke Kedai Buku Hyunam-dong by Hwang Bo-reum (Karangkraf)

Perempuan Busana Merah by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Buku Prima)

Introvert (New Cover) by Abstrakim (Buku Fixi)

Extrovert by Abstrakim (Karya Bestari)

Kita Cuma Kawan, Kan? by Auni Zainal (IMAN Publication)

Sunshine Untuk Nara by Yumi Hyra (Manes Wordworks)

Source: MPH