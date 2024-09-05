KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — BigBang’s Taeyang is gearing up for a spectacular return to Malaysia this December with his highly anticipated ‘The Light Year’ tour. The K-pop star is set to perform at the Axiata Arena on December 7.

Known for mega-hits like Eyes, Nose, Lips and Wedding Dress, Taeyang is set to thrill fans who’ve been waiting seven years for his solo comeback in Malaysia since his 2017 ‘White Night World Tour’.



After kicking off his tour in Seoul with a surprise BigBang reunion featuring G-Dragon and Daesung, Taeyang’s KL show promises to be equally as electrifying.Tickets will be available on ETix Malaysia’s official website, with sales starting at 11am on October 7. Prices are still under wraps, so stay tuned.