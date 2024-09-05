KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Puteri Sarah Liyana expressed reluctance today to comment on the suffering of others in response to reports that her former husband, Syamsul Yusof, has finalised his divorce from Ira Kazar.

In a statement to Harian Metro, the actress described the situation as “destiny.”

“This is a destiny that has already been written for them,” she said.

Puteri Sarah noted that she only communicates with the Mat Kilau director regarding their children.

“Syamsul and I have no more ties; we only deal with matters concerning the children.

“What happened today, I don’t want to comment on. I refuse to add to anyone’s suffering,” she added.

When asked about the possibility of reconciling with her ex-husband, Puteri Sarah emphasised that her focus remains solely on their children.

“I am happy with my life now. Alhamdulillah.

“I want to earn money for the children and raise them as well as I can,” she said.

Earlier, the Kuala Selangor Shariah Lower Court confirmed that Syamsul, whose full name is Mohd Syamsul Mohd Yusof, had violated the taklik (religious decree) five times against Ira, also an actress, since August 14.

Syariah Judge Mohd Faizal Habis confirmed this after reviewing the documents filed by Ira, whose real name is Faghirah Fatini Kazaruddin, on August 21.

Syamsul, 40, and Ira, 29, were married on January 6 last year in Southern Thailand.

Puteri Sarah, 38, who was Syamsul’s wife at the time, decided to file for divorce, and they officially separated on June 14 last year.

They wed on March 8, 2014 and have two children.