KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Kerala film industry is in turmoil following a landmark report that has exposed widespread sexual abuse and poor working conditions within the industry.

The 290-page report by the Hema committee, which details rampant harassment and exploitation faced by women in Malayalam cinema, has led to a flurry of police complaints and significant fallout among top industry figures, according to the BBC in a report published today.

Established in 2017 by the Kerala government after a shocking sexual assault on a leading actress, the Hema committee was led by a former judge of the Kerala High Court.

The high-profile case involved actor Dileep, who was accused of criminal conspiracy and arrested for three months before being released on bail. The case is still ongoing in court.

Since the report’s release, public allegations have intensified.

Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra has accused renowned director Ranjith of sexual harassment, leading him to resign from his position as chairman of the state’s prestigious motion picture academy.

Mitra has also filed a police complaint.

Additionally, many complaints have echoed the report’s revelations that women in the industry were often pressured to “compromise” for career opportunities.

Notable instances include Minu Muneer’s accusations against prominent actor and lawmaker Mukesh, alleging unwanted physical advances during a film shoot.

Mukesh has denied these allegations, accusing Muneer of attempting to blackmail him and has welcomed any investigation into the matter.

The report, which was submitted in 2019 but only released last week after significant delays and legal battles, has led to numerous women, including several who have left acting, coming forward with their own allegations of sexual misconduct.

This disclosure has triggered over a dozen police complaints against prominent male stars, with some of these stars countering with complaints of their own.

In response to the scandal, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has dissolved its top governing body. AMMA’s president, superstar Mohanlal, resigned on “moral grounds” following the accusations against some of its members.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. Only a few have spoken up till now. More serious issues may emerge,’’ actor Mala Parvathy told BBC Hindi.

The Kerala government, initially criticised for delaying the report’s release, has now set up a special team to investigate the complaints.

The Kerala High Court has demanded the full report, including previously redacted sections, be submitted for review.

Reactions within the Malayalam film industry have been mixed.

Some actors and industry figures have welcomed the report and called for thorough investigations, while others worry that the report could unfairly tarnish the reputation of all men in the industry.

As investigations continue, there is a growing debate about the implications of the report and the future of an industry long celebrated for its progressive films but now facing significant scrutiny and calls for reform.