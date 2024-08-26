PETALING JAYA, Aug 26 — Japanese singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze will be heading back to Malaysia for another concert in Kuala Lumpur after his sold-out show at Zepp KL last year.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to perform at Axiata Arena November 2 as part of his Best of Fujii Kaze 2020-2024 Asia Tour that also includes stopovers in Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong and Seoul.

Fujii Kaze started his with covers on Youtube when he was only 12,

His debut album Help Ever Hurt Never released in 2020 grabbed attention with Shinunoga E-Wa becoming his biggest hit after it went viral on social media in 2022.

The follow-up second album, Love All Serve All achieved mainstream success with chart-topping singles such as Matsuri and Kirari.

He has since released several singles, including the most recent in Feelin’ Go(o)d.

Organised by AEG Presents Asia and InTour Live, tickets for Fujii Kaze Best of Fujii Kaze 2020-2024 Asia Tour will do on sale 1 September.

Ticket prices and seating map will be released soon.