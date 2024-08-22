SINGAPORE, Aug 22 – Groundbreaking Indonesian hijabi heavy metal band Voice Of Baceprot and American rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars have been announced as new additions to the entertainment line-up for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix

Voice Of Baceprot, made up of Firda Marsya Kurnia, Widi Rahmawati, and Euis Siti Aisyah, aged 22 to 24 which formed in 2014, last made headlines by being the first Indonesian band to perform at the Since Glastonbury Festival.

They will perform on the Downtown Stage in Zone 4 on September 20

American rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars, ed by frontman in actor Jared Leto will perform at the Wharf Stage on September 20 and The Padang on September 22.

Meanwhile, Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue will add a second performance to her schedule due to demand.

This extra show will take place on September 22 at the Wharf Stage, after her previously announced concert at The Padang on September 21.

Last year, The Padang saw 65,000 fans enjoying performances by Robbie Williams and Post Malone.

Other previously announced artists for the 2024 event include Lenny Kravitz, K-pop group BabyMonster, Kool & The Gang, OneRepublic and The Corrs amongst others.

Three-day general tickets are sold out, but single-day walkabout tickets (starting at $128 or RM429) are still available through singaporegp.sg and authorized ticketing partners.

All tickets grant access to performances in Zone 4, which encompasses The Padang and Downtown Stage while access to the Wharf Stage requires a Zone 1 ticket.