CALIFORNIA, Aug 19 — Rapper Kanye West and Bianca Censori were the center of attention at pro-Trump rally in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

Supporters in attendance immediately greeted the couple enthusiastically after they were spotted cruising through the upscale neighborhood in a Tesla Cybertruck.

West, 47, and Censori, 29, were welcomed with cheers by the crowd waving American flags and holding Trump-themed signs upon recognising the controversial star behind the wheel with many whipping out their phones to capture the moment.

Multiple videos have since emerged on various social media platforms.

WATCH: Kanye West stops by a Trump Rally in Beverly Hills, California in his new Cyber Truck



pic.twitter.com/sBhSaXocOQ — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) August 18, 2024

Censori appeared composed and focused on West for most part.

A TikTok user shared a video of the encounter, expressing their surprise at seeing West at the event and using hashtags such as #ye, #kanyewest, and #makeamericagreatagain.

The appearance comes as no surprise as West has been a supporter of over the years, initially endorsing Trump in 2016 with the rapper saying he would have voted for the former president, if he had participated in the election.

West and Trump met at Trump Tower in December that year, with a notable Oval Office visit in October 2018, where West donned a MAGA hat and praised Trump.

In November 2022, West’s dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate led to public criticism from Trump, who distanced himself from West and expressed frustration with the ensuing media coverage.