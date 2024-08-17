NEW YORK, Aug 17 — Netflix never stops. After announcing permanent immersive locations in the US, the American giant is continuing in this direction.

Now that the second season of Squid Game: The Challenge has been confirmed and casting for the reality competition is underway, the streaming platform has decided to put fans of the Korean series to the test.

Located at Manhattan Mall, the shopping center in the heart of New York City, Squid Game: The Experience will allow participants to test their skills and strategies through challenges inspired by the series.

The famous “Front Man,” the head jailer, will be on hand to supervise the events, including the iconic “Red Light, Green Light” game. Fans of the series and the reality version will be able to experience total immersion in the world of Squid Game.

In addition to the challenges, the experience will include “Squid Mart,” a night market offering Korean-inspired dishes, snacks and cocktails, in reference to Korean grocery stores. Visitors will also be able to purchase collectibles, souvenirs and take photos.

Squid Game: The Experience will open its doors Thursday to Monday from October 11. Tickets, available for individuals and groups, will go on sale from August 21 on the official event website . Interested parties can already sign up on the waiting list.

Netflix also plans to open similar experiences in Europe and Asia later this year, ahead of the release of the second season of the scripted Squid Game series. A second season is expected as early as December 26 2024, while a third season is already in the works.

This initiative is part of Netflix's wider strategy to expand its immersive experience offering. The streaming giant plans to open two permanent “Netflix Houses” in Pennsylvania and Texas next year. These spaces will include immersive experiences based on popular series such as Squid Game, Bridgerton and Stranger Things, as well as restaurants, stores and photo opportunities.

In 2023, the American giant had already attempted the same kind of immersive experience with Squid Game: The Trials in Los Angeles. — AFP