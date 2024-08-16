PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — Jakarta will finally end it's 29-year wait for the return of American punk rockers Green Day.

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirt and Treé Cool are headed back to the capital city next year, in what is the only South-east Asian date for the band, and only the second Asian stopover after Japan.

Promoters Ravel Entertainment announced that Green Day Live in Jakarta —celebrating Indonesian music festival Hammersonic's 10th anniversary — will be held at Carnaval Ancol, Central Jakarta on February 15 2025.

Founder and CEO Ravel Junardy promised the best for the show at a press conference in Cikini, Central Jakarta yesterday.





He could not confirm the setlist for the show next year

Tickets for Green Day Live in Jakarta will be available starting August 27 at 1500 WI8, and can be purchased here.

In Feb 2020, Green Day called off all Asian stopovers of its world tour in Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan due to Covid-19.

In Nov 2023, the band announced on social media that they were taking the Saviors Tour on the road all summer in 2024 to celebrate 30 years of Dookie, 20 years of American Idiot their new album Saviors.

Last month, the band announced a four-date concert tour in Japan, with stopovers in Osaka, Nagoya and Yokohama.