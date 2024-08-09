PETALING JAYA, Aug 9 — After a controversy-riddled opening, what can be expected of the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Celine Dion's comeback and Lady Gaga's performance may have grabbed headlines, but it's safe to say most of the opening ceremony performances dominated conversations for all the wrong reasons — stirring up complaints and controversy about everything from the drenched, out-of-focus boat parade to performances deemed offensive by many.

Will the closing ceremony for the Games be any better? Can Paris redeem itself?

Here's what we know about the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.