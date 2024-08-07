KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Shila Amzah, a Malaysian singer who previously achieved great success in China, has revealed how alleged sabotage by her former manager has derailed her career potential in the country.

Shila Amzah, who rose to fame in China by dominating the show "I Am A Singer" in 2014, told China Press that Hunan TV blacklisted her after she missed several planned collaborations due to her ex-manager's lack of communication.

Hunan TV, China’s second-most-watched television channel, reportedly removed her clips from the "I Am A Singer" program as a result.

Shila explained that her manager at the time had allegedly organised these collaborations without informing her, leading to her missing all the scheduled events.

“My ex-manager caused a huge stir with this matter. In fact, the directors of Hunan TV scolded me because they had scheduled several events, but I didn’t know about them as I didn’t have direct contact with them,” she told China Press.

“Watching all my ‘I Am A Singer’ videos makes me very sad,” she added.

Despite enduring many difficulties caused by her former manager, Shila chose not to speak up at the time due to a lack of courage.

However, she has since managed to rebuild her career and is now looking to re-enter the Chinese market with her new manager.

“Now, I have new goals and new dreams, and I really hope that everyone will support me,” she reportedly told her fans.