KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Fresh from her performance at the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics, Lady Gaga excitedly gave fans a special preview of her upcoming song from the roof of a vehicle while out in Paris on Sunday.

Recently engaged to her longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky, 46, the Bad Romance singer, 38, shared her excitement with a broad smile as the new track played, Mail Online reported today.

Lady Gaga previewing new music in Paris.pic.twitter.com/9gYUnpTkub — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 28, 2024

She showcased her fashion sense in a sleek black blazer paired with an all-black outfit, accessorised with trendy black sunglasses and a slicked-back ponytail.

She opted for a minimalist look with no flashy jewellery, allowing her bold red lipstick to add a vibrant touch to her stylish monochromatic attire.