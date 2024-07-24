PETALING JAYA, July 24 — American singer Chris Brown, his entourage and Live Nation are facing a US$50 million (RM233.78 million) lawsuit alleging that he and his entourage assaulted and severely beat four men after a concert at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The lawsuit, filed in Harris County, names Brown, the promoter of Brown's 11:11 Tour in Live Nation Worldwide, Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss, and Yella Beezy as defendants, reported Rolling Stone.

The plaintiffs in concertgoers Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Damarcus Powell have also secured a temporary restraining order and sought an injunction to prevent the deletion or tampering of related documents.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, in a statement on Instagram, stated, “We filed suit last night alleging that, on Saturday night in Ft. Worth, entertainer Chris Brown, along with his entourage, attacked and brutally beat several men who had just attended his concert.”

The reportedly unprovoked violence included multiple strikes to the' heads and chests of the four men, and stomping them while they were down.

Buzbee highlighted multiple police reports, and noted that at least one of the victims remains hospitalised.

He also emphasised Brown's history of violence, referencing past accusations and arrests.

The alleged assault reportedly occurred after Brown’s concert when the four men were invited backstage and were suddenly attacked.

According to reports, Brown was late for the meeting, and the altercation was described as sudden and unprovoked, involving chairs being thrown and physical assault.

Chris Brown, 35, has faced numerous legal issues over the years, including his infamous 2009 assault on Rihanna, for which he pleaded guilty.

His legal troubles continued through probation violations, altercations with other celebrities, and accusations of sexual assault in recent years.

A hearing for the current lawsuit is scheduled for August 4 in Houston.