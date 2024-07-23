KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The hype about Louis Vuitton’s new store opening tomorrow (July 24) has increased with confirmation that K-pop singer Jackson Wang will be attending.

News of his appearance has been speculated over the past week due to sightings of the global K-pop superstar in the Klang Valley.

As the French luxury brand’s house ambassador, the 30-year-old celebrity will grace a cocktail event in celebration of the newest Louis Vuitton boutique at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

The three-storey store offers a selection of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, leather goods, luggage and trunks together with accessories, fragrances, watches and fine jewellery.

Visitors are greeted by an impressive exterior façade over 11 metres high interpreting the iconic Monogram through perforated aluminium panels. These panels illuminate the surrounding space along Jalan Bukit Bintang.

Malaysian culture is showcased through a collaboration with renowned local artist Red Hongyi who created bespoke pieces for the store.

In the men’s universe on level two, the design element shifts to warmer tones and rich materials like wood.

The men’s and women’s floors are connected by a stone staircase that links the two areas which is animated by a Mondrian-inspired pattern of metallic trims and light cuts.

At the women’s universe on level three, they can browse the latest leather goods collections as well as women’s shoes.

It leads to a private client salon that is bathed in natural light and adorned with a painted and woven straw artwork specially created by the artist Mook.

The more exclusive products including exotic leather goods, timepieces and fine jewellery are showcased on level four where rich design elements such as Botticino marble arches and walls with mother-of-pearl inlays come into focus.

Louis Vuitton’s new store in Pavilion KL aims to be more than just a retail destination; it is a celebration of art, design and cultural heritage.