KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 – Dr Jezamine Lim, wife of Malaysian comedian Harith Iskander, has initiated divorce proceedings against him at the Shariah Lower Court in Kuala Lumpur.

The case is slated to be heard soon, although the exact filing date remains undisclosed.

According to mStar, a photo has surfaced showing Dr Jezamine outside the courthouse in robe and headscarf, accompanied by Shariah lawyer Datuk Akberdien Abdul Kadir, who has previously represented several local artists in similar cases.

Harith, 58, and Dr Jezamine, 41, tied the knot on June 12, 2010, and have three children together: Zander Xayne (14), Alessandra Jayne (11) and Zydane Zayne (nine).

When contacted earlier today, Dr Jezamine confirmed to mStar that she filed for divorce from Harith last month.

“Yes, I have filed for divorce. I don’t recall the exact date of the application, but it was approximately a month ago,” she said.

When approached for comment by mStar, Harith said: “I have no comments on that matter.”

