KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Batten down the hatches!

The cast of Netflix's live-action One Piece have reunited in Cape Town, South Africa as production kicks off for the highly anticipated second season.

The original pirate crew from the first season comprising of Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji) are set to continue the journey alongside returning members of the cast in Ilia Isorelys Paulino (Alvida), Jeff Ward (Buggy) and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

New faces for season two reveal the introduction of favourite characters from the manga and anime as well as new cast members in Brendan Sean Murray (Brogy), Callum Kerr (Smoker), Camrus Johnson (Mr. 5), Clive Russell (Crocus), Daniel Lasker (Mr. 9), David Dastmalchian (Mr. 3), Jazzara Jaslyn (Miss Valentine), Julia Rehwald (Tashigi), Rob Colletti (Wapol), Ty Keogh (Dalton) and Werner Coetser (Dorry) with more cast reveals in the coming days.

The live-action One Piece, produced in partnership with Shueisha and Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner), is an adaptation of Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda as well as the popular shonen anime which ranks among the longest-running that follows Monkey D. Luffy, a spirited young adventurer aiming to claim the fabled treasure, the One Piece, and become the King of the Pirates.

The show's co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers Matt Owens and Joe Tracz lead the charge alongside executive producers Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, and Steven Maeda.

One Piece dominated Netflix's global viewership with over 37.8 million views in less than two weeks after its release, reaching the stream service's Top 10 in 93 countries, and debuting at No. 1 in 46.

It was also certified Fresh with a 96% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes from 10,000+ ratings, making it among Netflix’s highest audiences scores ever.