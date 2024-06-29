KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Renowned Indian actor Kamal Haasan expressed his gratitude to local Malaysian fans for their unwavering support yesterday.

Kamal, 70, who was in Malaysia to promote his highly anticipated film Indian 2, the sequel to his 1996 blockbuster Indian, said his fans’ enthusiasm provide him with the essential motivation and platform to thrive and succeed.

“Your unwavering support is the reason I stand before you today, dressed in this suit, which is why during every film release of mine, I make it a point to come all the way and meet all of you,” he said during Indian 2 film promotion at NU Sentral here yesterday.

He added that the making of Indian 2 is a testament to the collective efforts of many individuals, and the culmination of their hard work and dedication.

The three-time Indian national film award winner also expressed deep gratitude to the film’s director, Shankar, as well as to producer Lyca Productions and distributor Red Giant Movies for their invaluable contributions to the project.

Kamal also candidly revealed that the primary reason for agreeing to Indian 2 was his anticipation of Indian 3, the upcoming sequel and continuation of the Indian series of films.

“I’m a great admirer of the third instalment, and we plan to launch it shortly after the release of Indian 2,” he said.

Indian, released in 1996, featured Kamal as a retired freedom fighter who rebels against corruption in India, leading to a conflict with his son, who is entrenched in corrupt practices.

The film became the highest-grossing Tamil film following its release and was India’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards in 1996, although it did not receive a nomination.

Reflecting on his political career, Kamal revealed that he had considered stepping away from the film industry.

“Upon entering politics, I considered leaving cinema to serve my people, but recognising your continued expectations, I decided to pursue both, prompting my return to acting,” he said.

The actor made a decisive entry into politics in 2018 by founding his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, signalling a significant shift in his career towards advocating for societal change through active political engagement. — Bernama