KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone emerged as the most viewed Indian star of the last decade on the movie and information website IMDb.

Padukone, who debuted in Om Shanti Om (2007), also surpassed her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, who finished second.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came in third while her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan was ranked 12th and her husband Abhishek Bachchan settled at the 49th spot.

Advertisement

Interestingly, actors Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in 2020, took the fifth and seventh spots, respectively.

Meanwhile, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu came in 13th and became the highest-ranked South Indian actor on the list.

Leading Tamil actor Vijay was placed at 35th, surpassing veteran stars Rajinikanth (at 42) and Kamal Haasan (at 54).

Advertisement

IMDb determines the list of the top 100 most viewed Indian stars of the last decade (2014-2024) based on the page views to the website.

The website logs more than 250 million monthly visitors.