KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Netflix’s Physical 100 will be coming back for an adrenaline-filled second season on March 19.

The South Korean reality survival series which features 100 contestants competing in difficult physical tests to achieve the ‘ideal physique’.

Physical 100 Season 2 - Underground will introduce a new cast of 100 contestants who will be going to an underground mine to face off in a test of strength and willpower.

Among the contestants vying for glory are record winning UFC fighter Kim Dong-hyun, judo gold medalist Lee Won-hee and wrestling gold medalist Anthony Jung.

The new 100 will also consist of FBI diplomats, actors, singers, police officers, and military personnel.

Series producer Jang Ho-gi promised audiences a more thrilling watch as the contestant must decide between desire, cooperation and competition.

“If season 1 was inspired by ancient Greece, season 2 is inspired by the underworld, especially underground mines.” Jang said in a statement.

He added that the new season will continue the theme of the meaning of having the ‘perfect physique’ and will include more challenging tests and surprising twists.

Released in 2023, the first season of Physical 100 gained popularity, reaching the top spot in Netflix’s Global TOP 10 TV Shows in the non-English category.