KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Tickets to Malaysian singer Datuk Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin’s highly-anticipated Singapore concert on June 29 has sold out.

Siti’s Fenomena concert in Singapore is scheduled to take place four months after her sold-out concert, Sebuah Epitome Saya Siti Nurhaliza, at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil on March 9.

“Praise be to God, concert tickets at Singapore are sold out,” she posted on Instagram yesterday. “We’ll meet at the Fenomena concert soon.”

Tickets were said to have sold out in less than 24 hours, leaving some fans ticketless and disappointed.

Advertisement

“Why aren’t you having it at the stadium? I’m so sad I couldn’t get tickets, they were sold out in less than 15 minutes,” said @asmah_ahmad.

“Sad I didn’t get to buy it, another night maybe, or next time just have it at the national stadium at Kallang,” said @anailzor.

Other fans asked Siti when she was holding a concert in Indonesia.

Advertisement

“Congratulations, when is your concert in Indonesia?” said @saufie_93.

“Indonesia at the end of the year please, you can go on a holiday after,” said @poiichigo.

Concert organiser Sah Entertainment also took to Instagram to thank 5,000 fans who queued online to buy tickets and posted: “Your love for Siti is no ordinary love, we’ll make sure the concert will be the sweetest experience and beautiful memory.”