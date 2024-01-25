LONDON, Jan 25 — The starry ensemble cast of Argylle kept mum about the new action thriller’s storyline and characters as they attended the movie’s world premiere in London yesterday, saying they didn’t want to spoil any surprises for audiences.

Advertisement

“I can’t really tell you who Argylle is. Not in detail. But I can say he’s an idealised version of a spy,” actor Henry Cavill said.

“If you turn up all the tropes to 11, that’s who Argylle is,” the British actor said.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the movie stars Cavill as agent Argylle, a globe-trotting super spy — and the lead character in novelist Elly Conway’s best-selling series of books. Life starts imitating art when Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), and her cat Alfie, find themselves entangled in the activities of a real-life spy organisation.

Advertisement

Actor Bryan Cranston described the movie as a “two-hour excursion on a rollercoaster to hell and back, and you will laugh all the way”.

“It’s a huge, sprawling, spy epic that has lots of twists and turns and lots of great action sequences,” said his co-star Samuel L. Jackson, adding that keeping the plot under wraps came easy to him.

“I live in the Marvel Universe. It’s no different.”

Advertisement

British singer Dua Lipa, who last year made her feature film debut in Barbie, also appears.

“It’s my first time doing anything like this, so I’m super grateful to Matthew for giving me this opportunity,” the 28-year-old musician said, paying tribute to Vaughn for drawing the best out of her for her role.

“What I love is just how generous he was with all his advice and just sitting down and explaining to me the different ways on how to get a better performance out of myself,” Lipa said.

Argylle, which also stars Sam Rockwell, John Cena, Ariana DeBose and Sofia Boutella, is out in cinemas globally from January 31. — Reuters