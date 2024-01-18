KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Actress and TV host Dynas Mokhtar had the shock of her life after most of her savings in her bank account ‘disappeared’.

Alerted only after she received an account statement from her bank on Saturday, it was revealed that several transactions involving foreign currency had been made from her account without her knowledge.

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Amihizam Abdul Shukor said that a total of RM29,313 was withdrawn from Dynas’ account between January 8 to January 12 via 11 transactions, reported Utusan Malaysia.

“The victim filed a report and denied sharing any of her banking details with any other parties.”

He said Dynas did not receive any One-Time-Password (OTP) notifications despite all the transactions.

“The investigation is being made under Section 4(1) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997.

“The public are advised to refrain from making any speculation regarding this case.”

Dynas, or her real name Wan Edrinas Wan Mokhtar, had taken to Instagram and shared that she had discovered most of her money was gone when she was performing a transaction to pay her personal assistant.

She said that she didn’t own any credit cards and had put most of her money in her savings account.

“I don’t know how to explain this but I just want all of you guys to be careful.

“I don’t know where else, or how, or what is safe right now. We are moving to a cashless age, everything is online, but is it safe guys? I don’t know, is it?

“Please pray for me.”