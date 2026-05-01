KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Cinema has always been a powerful medium for storytelling, where human experiences are transformed through drama and cinematography.

The upcoming Malaysian film Circus of Life, written and directed by Tham Wai Fook, draws on real-life experiences and presents a heartfelt story grounded in emotional truth.

The film was recently unveiled at a press and gala night on Monday at TGV KLCC, offering audiences an early glimpse into a narrative centred on a mother’s unwavering love as she navigates the hardships of her son’s mental struggles.

Beyond its intimate family focus, the project reflects Malaysia’s multicultural fabric while engaging with the realities of mental struggles and their impact on both perception and aspiration.

At its core, Circus of Life explores the fragile space between hope and struggle — where dreams can feel both within reach and painfully distant.

Speaking with Malay Mail, Tham said his personal life experiences, parenthood, and childhood memories of the circus inspired the film’s emotional and symbolic narrative.

“Growing up, my parents were rubber tappers, and going to the circus as a family was a rare luxury.

“It left me with very vivid and beautiful memories.

“To me, the circus represents joy, wonder, and dreams — and that symbolism naturally became part of the film,” he said.

He added that living in Malaysia’s multicultural society has also shaped his storytelling.

“As a filmmaker drawn to realism, everyday interactions between different cultures inevitably find their way into my work,” he said.

An idea finally realised decades later

The idea for the film originated decades ago.

Initially titled Mother, Mother, Mother, the first draft was written in 2011 as a story about a mother supporting her son’s dream.

However, securing funding proved challenging, and after a significant personal experience, Tham decided to set the script aside.

Director Tham Wai Fook speaks to the media during the ‘Circus of Life’ press conference. — Picture courtesy of Mega Films Distribution

“About ten years later, after starting a family, we revisited it and wove that experience — and what we had learned — into the story,” he said.

The team also later received the Creative Content Fund from Finas, allowing the project to finally come to life.

The title Circus of Life was only decided after the film was completed.

Non-professional cast and why this approach

The film features a largely non-professional cast, starring Tom Phan, Faye An Ying Fei, Lai Thiam Tai, and Khok Eng Loy.

For Phan, this marks his film debut in the role of Wei.

He shared that while he had imagined acting in films someday, landing a lead role came as a surprise — but also an incredible experience.

He spent six months preparing for the role, researching through books, films such as American Psycho, and music related to mental health to better understand his character.

“Physically, I also did observation studies.

“We visited places like Tanjung Rambutan and observed from the outside,” he said.

“I also watched documentaries and observed people on the streets who go through similar struggles.”

The director stressed that casting newcomers was intentional because he wanted the story to feel real and organic.

“New actors bring a fresh presence and energy — it’s a bit like the weather,” Tham said.

“You don’t always know how they’ll perform and sometimes they don’t either, so there’s a real sense of unpredictability and possibility, like a sudden downpour.

“Often, the most genuine surprises come from what isn’t overly planned or rehearsed.”

He added that while inexperienced actors may lack consistency, their rawness contributes to authenticity.

Expectation of the ‘Circus of life’

Tham hopes audiences will approach the film with an open mind and leave with a sense of calm.

“That would mean a lot to me,” he said.

Lead actress An said the film highlights a mother’s love, particularly within older generations who may not express affection verbally.

“They may not say ‘I love you’ directly, but they show it through their actions.

“Circus of Life reflects that, and audiences will be able to relate and feel it,” she said.

Phan added that the film offers a unique storyline rarely seen in Malaysian cinema.

“As Malaysians, I think many people will relate to it.

“Everyone has dreams — whether now or in the future — and this film speaks to that,” he said.

He noted that the themes of maternal love and personal dreams are universal experiences, making the film a meaningful watch with lasting takeaways.

Circus of Life will release nationwide on May 7.