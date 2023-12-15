KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Blackpink's Jennie has reached one billion streams on Spotify, a first for a K-pop female artist.

This is in spite of the 27-year-old not having any solo albums, Allkpop reported.

According to the portal, Jennie was able to achieve 500 million streams in a year with just three songs.

With the achievement, fans are excited about her future and are looking forward to her solo album.

Jennie and her group Blackpink had renewed their contract recently, ending months of speculation on their fate.

Aside from streams. Jennie's monthly listeners have also increased, reaching 25,574,936, which made her one of two Korean female artists aside from her bandmate Lisa to achieve the feat.

This achievement, added the portal, highlights the duo's individual popularity and influence, which goes beyond their collective success in Blackpink.

Meanwhile, Forbes reported that Jennie’s solo smash One of the Girls ranks the most-consumed tracks in the US categorised as R&B.

Jennie’s track is now the first tune that credits a South Korean artist to break into the top 10 on the Hot R&B Songs chart.