KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — K-pop star G-Dragon tested negative after a narcotics analysis on his nail and hair samples.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency was informed of the result by the National Forensic Service after a drug test on the singer's fingernails and toenails came out negative, reported Yonhap.

G-Dragon, or his real name Kwon Ji-yong, was booked by police on October 25 over allegations of illegal drug use after a 29-year-old female nightclub manager claimed he had taken drugs at the establishment.

The 35-year-old was also barred from leaving the country.

During questioning on November 6, police had carried out a brief reagent test on the singer and they also sent a sample of his hair and nails to the National Forensic Service for a more detailed analysis.

Test results on his hair sample and brief reagent test both returned negative.

Experts say drug users only test positive if they use narcotics five or ten days before the test, but it is hard to get an accurate result in the case of drug use long before.

A narcotics analysis however said a hair sample can verify whether a person had taken drugs in the past year, depending on the length of the hair, while drug testing on nails can detect drug use up to five or six months prior to testing.

G-Dragon was also probed for drugs in 2011 after he admitted to smoking marijuana but said he was unaware of the substance he had consumed and prosecutors later dropped the case.

Meanwhile, The Korea Times reported that G-Dragon is taking legal action against malicious online postings about him after he was cleared of drug use.

The K-pop star's lawyer Kim Su-hyeon said they are taking legal action against those who posted malicious comments about him, including defamation, insults, sexual harassment, spreading false information and malicious slander.

Kim said they are preparing to file multiple complaints with investigative institutions based on evidence they collected through self-monitoring and reports from fans.

“We'll respond with a zero-tolerance policy,” she added.