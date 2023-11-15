KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — K-pop boy band Stray Kids is set to debut at the Billboard Music Awards this year.

Billboard Music Awards announced that the octad, which had been nominated for Top Global K-Pop Artist and Top K-Pop Album, would be performing their hit songs S-Class and LALALALA at this year’s awards on November 20, Soompi reported.

According to the portal, this will be the first time the award ceremony is held at various locations across the globe instead of one venue in the United States.

As the performances and award celebrations will be held in different places, the event will be streamed online instead of being aired on television.

Besides Stray Kids, the performers that had been confirmed for this year’s Billboard Music Awards are Bebe Rexha and David Guetta.

Stray Kids was formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name.

The group initially had nine members namely Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N. and Woojin, who left in October 2019 due to undisclosed personal reasons.

