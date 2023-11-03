KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Chinese actress Angelababy’s Weibo and Douyin accounts have been restricted and blocked after Blackpink’s Lisa’s account was blocked.

The actress, whose real name is Angela Yeung, was one of the many celebrities who reportedly attended Lisa’s Crazy Horse cabaret show in September.

The infamous Crazy Horse Cabaret or Le Crazy Horse Saloon in Paris is known for its racy performances featuring scantily clad or nude dancers.

Lisa’s account has also been taken down from Weibo which led to many social media users speculating it was because she participated in the cabaret show.

Online users also noticed that Angelababy can no longer post on her Weibo account and her Douyin account has also been blocked.

According to Weibo, her account will be restricted due to a ‘violation of relevant laws and regulations’.

Many online users speculated that this could be because she attended Lisa’s show after photos on social media allegedly showed the actress entering and leaving the cabaret.

In an Instagram post in October, Crazy Horse shut down rumours that Angelababy was present.

Angelababy is one of the many celebrities being affected by China’s strict censorship laws that aim to crack down on celebrities with ‘incorrect politics’ and who are ‘vulgar and obscene’.

China’s performing arts guidelines strictly forbid the promotion of lewd and indecent performances.