KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The personal Weibo account belonging to Blackpink’s Lisa has mysteriously vanished, raising speculations on social media among fans and followers.

According to reports, the Thai star’s verified account @lalalalisa_m was no longer searchable on Weibo on Wednesday afternoon.

Checks by Malay Mail showed that the account is still not accessible.

The platform put up a notice that read: “This account is no longer viewable due to complaints that it violated laws, regulations and the related provisions of the ‘Weibo Community Convention’.”

The suspension of account comes weeks after she performed a burlesque routine in the Paris Crazy Horse show that sparked a major debate on China’s tightly regulated internet.

Weibo is one of China’s most popular social media platforms.

Many fans took to social media to speculate that Lisa’s account was taken down due to her participation in the cabaret show.

According to China’s performing arts guidelines, the country strictly prohibits the promotion of lewd and indecent performances.

This led to speculation that the suspension of her Weibo account could have been due to the burlesque routine.

Meanwhile, Weibo accounts of Blackpink’s other members namely, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose remain online.

It is still unclear what type of complaints the platform received or if the suspension is permanent.