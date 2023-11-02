KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Malaysian fans of popular Indonesian singer Cakra Khan are in for a treat.

His upcoming concert there in February next year will be accompanied by an orchestra.

Describing it as a dream come true, 31-year-old, whose real name Cakra Konta Paryaman, said it was something he had wanted for the longest time.

The concert — A Decade Cakra Khan Live In Kuala Lumpur 2.0 — will be held at the Plenary Hall, KLCC, on February 17.

Advertisement

The orchestra will be led by renowned music director Datuk Ramli Mohamed Salleh, more popularly known as Ramli MS.

“I have always dreamt of being accompanied by an orchestra.

“During my other concerts, I would dream that I would be standing on an orchestra stage and I even asked my manager if it would be possible my performances be held in an orchestral setting,” Harian Metro quoted Cakra as saying.

Advertisement

Cakra added that he preferred to perform while being accompanied by an orchestra as he felt his songs would come alive and more beautiful.

For the coming concert, Cakra will be performing several songs from his latest album, apart from his previous hits, assuring fans that there will be something interesting for the concert.

Concert organiser Seven Skies Motion Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Azlin Hilda Abdul Latif said the coming concert was due to the overwhelming response from Cakra’s concert in January.

“The idea to have an orchestra accompanying the performance was from the discussion of both parties,” she said.

For further details, click here.