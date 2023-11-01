KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Fans of popular 1970s Hong Kong band The Wynners who did not manage to get tickets for their Saturday show here, fret not.

TGV Cinemas will be livestreaming the quintet's show from Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil at the comfort of their cinemas.

In a statement issued via their social media, the company said the show would start at 8pm.

It said the live screening will be available at four locations - Gurney Paragon, Bukit Indah, Station 18 and Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

“Get your tickets now, it's selling fast,” it added, stating that tickets are priced at RM65 each.

This will be the band's final performance before they split after five decades of making music together.

The Farewell with Love world tour marks the end of the band’s 50-year journey in paving the way for Cantopop music.

Their tour began at Hong Kong Coliseum in early August with seven sold-out shows, making them the band who performed the most at the iconic stadium.

The Wynners was formed in Hong Kong in 1973, creating chart-topping pop rock hits like Sha La-La-La-La and L-O-V-E Love.

The band comprise of members Alan Tam, Kenny Bee, Bennett Pang, Danny Yip and Anthony Chan, who are all in their 70s today.

After the 1980s, the band would reunite on stage every five years for successful concert tours.

They last performed in Malaysia in February 2020.