KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Doyoung of popular K-pop boy band NCT has become the new face of Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

After serving as a regional ambassador for the brand in South Korea and Japan, the singer has recently been promoted to global ambassador.

He will be the first Asian artist to serve as a global brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana.

Doyoung will be promoting the new 2023/24 Fall-Winter men's collection featuring bold suits, leather jackets and oversized hoodies.

His new role complements his fashion prowess and talent, as he has been involved in a variety of events for the brand in South Korea and internationally.

NCT’s superfans known as NCTzens took to social media to express their joy at Doyoung’s achievement.

Meanwhile, Doyoung’s group, NCT 127, has released their latest studio album Fact Check to great success.