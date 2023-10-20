KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is coming back to Kuala Lumpur to perform in Bukit Jalil National Stadium on February 24, 2024.

Part of Sheeran’s successful + - = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour which began in April 2022, the upcoming concert will be his return to Malaysia after his last 2019 date here.

Sheeran will light up the stage with his greatest hits like Photograph and Thinking Out Loud with guest, British singer Callum Scott.

The Shape of You singer will also be holding Asian stopovers in Singapore, Japan, Thailand, and India.

Presale tickets will be available exclusively for UOB Cardmembers from October 25, 10am to October 27, 9.59am.

General ticket sales will go live on October 27 from 12pm onwards.

The seating map and ticket prices are yet to be announced.

Both presale and general tickets will be available at the concert's authorised ticketing partner Go Live Asia’s official website here.

For more information on Sheeran’s tour and upcoming concert visit here.