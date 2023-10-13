KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The prayers of many Malaysian Swifties, fans of American popstar Taylor Swift, have been answered!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will premiere in Malaysian cinemas on November 3.

Advertisement

GSC Cinemas and TGV Cinemas have both confirmed on social media this morning that the highly anticipated concert film is coming to Malaysia.

Tickets for the film will be available from GSC Cinemas on October 18 from 12pm onwards, with prices starting at RM65 to RM155 for Aurum Theatre seats.

Advertisement

Malaysian Swifties were upset due to Malaysia not appearing in the list of 100 countries where the film would premiere on October 13.

The reason was due to local distributors not having picked the film up yet due to ongoing negotiations then, according to sources from GSC Cinemas and TGV Cinemas.

The film is expected to be a global box-office hit with global presale tickets surpassing RM472 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.